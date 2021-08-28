March 30, 1933—Aug. 22, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Joseph William McDowell, 88, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.

Born March 30, 1933 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of Joseph M. and Ruth (Montgomery) McDowell.

Joe received his master’s degree in teaching and was a Science Teacher at Horicon Central School and retired from North Warren Central School. Joe was a camp counselor at Joslin Diabetes Camp in Charlton, MA for many years, having diabetes himself at a young age. He and his wife Janet spent their honeymoon at the camp as counselors in the summer of 1956.

Joe enjoyed traveling and fishing with his wife. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Janet (Hathaway) McDowell. Survivors include his son Joseph J. (Cherylyn) McDowell; one daughter Carol A. McDowell; one sister Katherine G. Catoggio; also many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Graveside services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or North Warren Emergency Squad, PO Box 323, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.