Joseph Warren Kempf

May 7, 1958 - July 22, 2022

SELKIRK — Joseph Warren Kempf, 64, of Selkirk, NY, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Peter's Hospital after a short illness.

Born on May 7, 1958 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Kathleen Byrne and the late Warren Kempf. Joe was raised in Greenville, NY and was a longtime resident of Glens Falls until moving to Selkirk in 2016.

Joe worked for Verizon in Glens Falls for over 25 years and later worked for the town of Bethlehem until his retirement.

In addition to his father, Joe was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Kempf.

Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Kempf; his two beloved daughters: Sarah (Ian) Kempf-Brower of Albany, and Caitlin (Chris) Kempf-Lawrence of Poestenkill; he was the proud grandfather of Waylon Joseph Lawrence; brother of Paul Kempf, Kathleen (Kevin) Pacuk, and Warren (Pamela) Kempf; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany with the VFW Delmar Post 3185 conducting a service at 8 p.m.

Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday at Greenville Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Warren-Hamilton Community Action, at www.wahacaa.org. For full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.