Nov. 15, 1929—Jan. 24, 2022

TROY — Joseph W. Shay, of Troy, NY, beloved husband of Mary Carolyn Pfau “Carrie,” has passed on to heaven. His much loved children, Lori Ann and Timothy were with him.

Joe and Carrie lived and raised their family in Troy, Syracuse, Florida, and Lake George, NY. Always proud of his Troy roots.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn of 65 years; and their beloved children: Lori Ann Shay-Posner (David) and Timothy Shay (Deirdra). Joe is also survived by many loving grandchildren; nieces; nephews; grand-nieces; and grand-nephews. He is anxiously awaited in heaven by all those dear family and friends that have gone before him including his beloved parents, Dr. Norbert and Ethel Shay and his beloved brothers and sisters (and their spouses): Norbert Shay (Mary), Noma Clapp (William), Sheila Barrett (James), Paul Shay (Regina), and Nadine Glenning (Robert).

Joe graduated from the La Salle Institute, St. Michael’s College and received a master’s degree from Siena College. As an Eagle Scout it was only natural for Joe to join the United States Marine Corp rising to a corporal.

Joe was a graduate of the Westinghouse Apparatus Sales Training Program. He was the President of Carler Products Corporation, VP of Sales Coastal Communications, and EVP of Wadsworth Manufacturing Associates.

Joe and his family spent summers on Lake George. He loved the lake and his Chris-Craft. In the nineties, Joe and Carolyn became regular snow birds spending time at Terra Marr Condominium, Ft. Myers Beach, FL.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Sunrise of Crestwood Assisted Living.

A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Pleasantville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lake George Association, PO Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845.