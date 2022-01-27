Nov. 15, 1929—Jan. 24, 2022
TROY — Joseph W. Shay, of Troy, NY, beloved husband of Mary Carolyn Pfau “Carrie,” has passed on to heaven. His much loved children, Lori Ann and Timothy were with him.
Joe and Carrie lived and raised their family in Troy, Syracuse, Florida, and Lake George, NY. Always proud of his Troy roots.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn of 65 years; and their beloved children: Lori Ann Shay-Posner (David) and Timothy Shay (Deirdra). Joe is also survived by many loving grandchildren; nieces; nephews; grand-nieces; and grand-nephews. He is anxiously awaited in heaven by all those dear family and friends that have gone before him including his beloved parents, Dr. Norbert and Ethel Shay and his beloved brothers and sisters (and their spouses): Norbert Shay (Mary), Noma Clapp (William), Sheila Barrett (James), Paul Shay (Regina), and Nadine Glenning (Robert).
Joe graduated from the La Salle Institute, St. Michael’s College and received a master’s degree from Siena College. As an Eagle Scout it was only natural for Joe to join the United States Marine Corp rising to a corporal.
Joe was a graduate of the Westinghouse Apparatus Sales Training Program. He was the President of Carler Products Corporation, VP of Sales Coastal Communications, and EVP of Wadsworth Manufacturing Associates.
Joe and his family spent summers on Lake George. He loved the lake and his Chris-Craft. In the nineties, Joe and Carolyn became regular snow birds spending time at Terra Marr Condominium, Ft. Myers Beach, FL.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Sunrise of Crestwood Assisted Living.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Pleasantville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lake George Association, PO Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.