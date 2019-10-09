Sept. 19, 1944 — Oct. 6, 2019 GLENS FALLS — Joseph W.P. Sheehan, 75, of Fulton Street, Glens Falls, died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Born on Sept. 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Frank and M. Cecelia Sheehan of Fort Edward. He was a communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Mr. Sheehan attended Fort Edward High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education (mathematics) from Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where he was named to “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities” for his many activities. He completed his graduate work at the College of St. Rose in Albany.
A math teacher for many years, he retired in June 2000 from Queensbury Middle School, where he initiated their computer program and served as their first computer coordinator. He also initiated and served as director of the Queensbury School District Summer Computer Camp. He had previously taught in Granville.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Jack Sheehan and Paul Sheehan.
Survivors include his brother, Dr. Michael Sheehan of Queensbury; a sister-in-law, Margaret Sheehan of Glen Lake; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward immediately following the funeral Mass.
Donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Memorial Fund, c/o St. Mary’s Rectory, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
