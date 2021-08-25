Oct. 28, 1953—Aug. 22, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE—Joseph Vito Petralia, 67, lifelong resident of Schuylerville, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital, with his daughter by his side following a battle with COVID-19

He was born on October 28, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late John Joseph and Sadie (Messengale) Petralia.

Joseph served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1977-1981. In the Navy he studied electronics engineering. After his service he worked for many years at Northern Fire Systems, where he designed alarm and safety systems.

Horseracing and betting the ponies has always been a passion for Joe, he definitely was known to gamble from time to time. He was a member of the Old Saratoga American Legion Post #278, where he spent most of his free time. The legion members were Joe’s second family and he was known for making sure the pull tab machine was working properly.

Joe enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, cooking, and making sure you knew how good his dish was. Joe was known to be a talker and talk loudly, you could hear him over anything going on in the background, if Joahna had a penny for every time she told him shhh! she’d be rich.