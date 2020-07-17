Joseph Vertichio
0 entries

Joseph Vertichio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 30, 1919 — June 28, 2020

DELTONA, Fla. — Joseph Vertichio, 101 years of age, passed away on June 28, 2020 in his home in Deltona, Florida with family by his side. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. “Joe V”, the “Big Kahuna”, has left the building one last time.

Joe, born May 30, 1919 in New York City was a Navy WWII Veteran who served on the USS Intrepid, USS Shangri-La and was a plank owner on the USS Antietam.

After many years of living in Long Island, and 25 years working for Republic Aviation, Joe moved to the Glens Falls area in 1969, to take a job with Sherwood Medical, working for 31 years until he retired as Plant Engineer in 2000 at the age of 81—he loved the challenge of work.

Joe, a man of many talents and interests, spent his time creating wood working projects, hand carved slates, cartoons, and restoring buggies and sleighs just to mention a few of his artistic interests.

Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy Vertichio; four sons, Gary Vertichio of Sayville; James Vertichio of Easton, Maryland; Richard Vertichio (Rayna) of Patchogue, and Robert Vertichio of Patchogue; three stepsons, Bret Delong (Vicki) of Granville; Rodney DeLong of Argyle and Casey Delong of Albany. He is survived by 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe is predeceased by his first wife, Marge Vertichio; a son, Joel Vertichio, and two daughters-in-law, Joanne Vertichio and Jayne Vertichio.

There will be a Celebration of Life in upstate New York at a time and place to be determined.

Interment is scheduled for July 18, 2020 in Pine Lawn Cemetery in Long Island, for family only.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Halifax Hospice, Daytona Beach, Florida the Michael Murphy Sea Cadets in Sayville, or a charity of your choice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News