June 27, 1933—Sept. 5, 2022

GRANVILLE — Joseph Thomas Rota, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Joseph was born on June 27, 1933, in Jersey City, N.J. He was the son of the late Joseph C. Rota and Agnes Rota.

Joseph is survived by his loving daughter, Amy Rota-Poulin and her husband, Pierre Poulin; his wife, Priscilla Rota; daughter, Tracy Winch; grandson, Dakota Winch; cousin and blood brother, Donald Pompliano and his wife, Kathy Taylor; Linda Magnusson and family; Jennifer Deus and family; and all of his loving friends that he considered family. He was a wonderful man who loved his family, enjoyed giving of himself, and he was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Joseph attended Rutgers University and was one of the founders of Nylock, He sailed the seas on the SS United States as a Crew Member and the Ship’s Photographer. He also worked for the Bergen County Police Department, was a founding Member of BCPD Water Search and Rescue Team, was a Firearms Instructor and First Aid Instructor at Bergen County Police Academy and The Department.

Joseph was a civic minded man and loved to give back to his community, serving as Supervisor for The Town of Dresden, NY and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Washington County, NY. He also served as Executive Director of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, Director of ANCA, Board Member of the SS United States Conservancy, Co-President of the Washington County Children’s Fund, and President of the Huletts Landing Fire Department. Joseph was a committee member at the Mountain Grove Memorial Church and a member of the Lake George Park Commission, and the Putnam Presbyterian Church.

He loved spending time with his family on their farm. He had a special place in his heart for Lake George and the Adirondacks where he enjoyed scuba diving, camping, his love of animals, fishing, snowmobiling, spending time in the woods, ice fishing, hunting, boating, swimming, photography, golfing, cooking, old movies, classical music, and singing in the church choir.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Mountain Grove Memorial Church in Huletts Landing, NY.

Those who wish to remember Joseph in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to The Lake George Land Conservancy, The SS United States Conservancy and/or The North Country Wild Care Animal Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

