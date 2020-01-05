Jan. 9, 1933 — Jan. 1, 2020

WILTON — Joseph T. Peattie, 86, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 with his family by his side.

Born in Beacon, on Jan. 9, 1933, he was a son of the late Daniel and Edith Morris.

He was raised and educated in Norwood, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Norwood High School, class of 1950.

He continued his education, earning his bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross. During his college career, Joseph took pride and was honored to be part of the Holy Cross Crusaders football team.

Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army as Corporal.

He was in the home building and contracting business locally and in the Capital District for over 50 years. He was the owner and operator of home building businesses in the Capital Region for several years and was the project manager of a housing development in Okeechobee, Florida, retiring in 2005. Joseph was also a charter member of The Warm Fuzzies Singles Group.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Joseph was also a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as Rotary International.

