Jan. 9, 1933 — Jan. 1, 2020
WILTON — Joseph T. Peattie, 86, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Beacon, on Jan. 9, 1933, he was a son of the late Daniel and Edith Morris.
He was raised and educated in Norwood, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Norwood High School, class of 1950.
He continued his education, earning his bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross. During his college career, Joseph took pride and was honored to be part of the Holy Cross Crusaders football team.
Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army as Corporal.
He was in the home building and contracting business locally and in the Capital District for over 50 years. He was the owner and operator of home building businesses in the Capital Region for several years and was the project manager of a housing development in Okeechobee, Florida, retiring in 2005. Joseph was also a charter member of The Warm Fuzzies Singles Group.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury. Joseph was also a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as Rotary International.
Joseph will be dearly missed by his beloved family, friends and “Kit,” the cat.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his siblings, James Peattie, John Peattie, and Marion Morris Edgeworth; and several nieces and nephews, Erin, Thomas James “TJ”, Lisa, John Ryan, Caitlyn and Gregory.
Survivors include Joseph’s daughters, Michelle (the Rev. Robert Cook) Peattie of Moreau, Renee (Christopher del Prado) Peattie of Wilton, and Kate (Louie Grippe) Andrecheck of Ilion, New York; grandchildren, Kristin Andrecheck, Jake Andrecheck, and Jennifer Wilson; his nieces and nephews, Megan, Beth Ann, Lena, Andrea, James and Kristin; several cousins; and his longtime caregiver, Andrew Benware.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Support Link, 383 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Homeward Bound Program of HHHN for the years of compassionate care.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
9:30AM
448 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
12:00PM
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY 12871
