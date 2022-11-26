July 13, 1929—Nov. 24, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Joseph T. McCarty, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Born July 13, 1929 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late John and Mabel (Hilfinger) McCarty.

Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army. On Aug. 9, 1958, he married Gladys Breason in Greenwich NY. He was employed by Ciba-Geigy for 36 years.

Joe was a lifelong member of the Satterlee Hose Company (Fort Edward Fire Department), and was recently honored as its oldest living member. He was also a member of the Vagabond Drum and Bugle Corps. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, often at his hunting camp in Hadley. He was also an avid reader and a bowler. Most of all, Joe enjoyed his family, especially following his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports and activities.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers: William, Richard, Robert, and Jack McCarty, his sisters: Mary Jane McCarty and Joann Lawler, as well as his nephew, William McCarty.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys McCarty; his sons: Kevin McCarty (Debbie), and Keith McCarty; his grandchildren: Matthew McCarty (Chris), Jamie Peck (Rob), David McCarty (Lindsey), Amanda McCarty, and Jason McCarty; his great-grandchildren: Cameron, Olivia, and Alex Peck, and Colton and Hadley McCarty; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Joe’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with Father Desmond Rossi officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations can be made to the Fort Edward Fire Department, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at a later date.