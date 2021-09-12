Oct. 8, 1925—Sep. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Joseph Serra Jr., a veteran of World War II, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side. Joe is survived by his wife of 73 years, Anne; sister Joan; son Andrew; son Michael and wife Maryellen; and daughter JoAnn Curcio; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brothers: Andrew and Patsy and sisters Vivian and Mildred.

Joe, known by many, was born on October 8, 1925 in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village to Joseph and Kate Serra. His family later moved to Staten Island, NY where Joe attended school and unbeknownst to him, met his future wife, Anne De Genaro. Joe and Anne first met in kindergarten and later reconnected during Joe’s enlistment in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. After his service, Joe returned home and took part in the family business, Village Carting Co., with his father and brothers Patsy and Andrew. On April 10, 1948, Joe and Anne married in Staten Island, NY and have been inseparable ever since.