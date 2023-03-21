April 12, 1952—March 12, 2023

GRANVILLE — Joseph S. Bradley, age 70, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at home with his canine companion by his side.

Joe was born on April 12, 1952, in Saratoga, NY, the son of the late Stanley H. Bradley, Sr. and Mable M (Eaton) Murphy.

He graduated from Hartford Central School in Hartford, NY, Class of 1970.

On Dec. 7, 1991, he married his beloved Eva Jane (Hurlburt) Monroe.

Joe had a great sense of humor, he was a very strong-willed man who could manage most things on his crutches that others did on two legs, he was always up for the challenge.

He had a great love for collecting and playing guitars always looking to jam or entertain whenever possible. He acquired several special friends he thought of as family. He enjoyed collecting trains and setting up his train board.

Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Eva, his son, Christopher, his sister, April, and brother, Levi Andrews. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Lisa Clogston (Marc); and his grandsons: Dion Clogston, Marc Clogston; great-granddaughters: Lillie Bullard, Kadince Clogston; siblings: Nina Shaw (David), Barbara Roberts (Thomas), Stephanie Sousie, Stanley Bradley, Jr. (Miki), Scott Bradley (Diane) and William Bradley; as well as several nieces and nephews; and his wife Eva’s children; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Joe will be deeply missed.

Friends may call on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 4-5:45 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with the Rev. Kevin Gebo. Burial will be in the spring in Bethany Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Joe’s name can be made to Upstate NY Autism Alliance, 379 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.