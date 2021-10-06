Joseph Robert Giustino

Joe graduated from Warrensburg Central School in 2004. He was a fierce competitor and loved sports. Joe played football (which was his passion), wrestling and baseball, and he even was on the ski team. After high school, Joe played for the semi-pro football team the Green Jackets, he was known as "black eyed Joe". When Joe was eight years old, he joined Tae Kwon Do at Glens Falls Tae Kwon Do in South Glens Falls. On this Journey, Joe was able to travel to Ohio and Tennessee and many more places, winning gold medals in the Junior Olympics and competing in nationals and other tournaments. He also loved to snowmobile and ride four-wheelers and go on adventures with Chris Healy on motorcycle/dirt bikes. He was always on the go and on an adventure.