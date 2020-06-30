June 26, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Our favorite Marine, Joseph R. Tennyson, said his last Semper Fi on June 26, 2020. Always faithful, Joe was the epitome of the strong and determined Marine — he never faced a challenge he could not overcome.
Joe was born to Arthur and Ruth Tennyson in Schroon Lake and was the youngest of their boys, including brothers Arthur (Baldy) and William Tennyson. As a proper gang of boys of the time, there was always room for more boys in the house. Over the years, they had many escapades with their friends leading to lifelong memories of laughter and stories.
Joe joined the Marines in 1955 and served until 1958, but he never left the Marines! After his service to our country, he became a funeral director and later joined the postal service — all of which fit his gregarious personality perfectly. He never met a stranger and had friends from every walk of life. Joe never cared about the contents of their wallet — it was the content of their character that really counted.
Joe’s true love was his wife of 59 years, Kathryn Flachbarth Tennyson. Their lifelong courtship carried them through many travels including the Caribbean and throughout the United States, but their favorite place remained their family property called Buttermilk Hill in Chestertown. This beautiful mountain was the site of family fun for many years, including entertaining friends from afar, family pool parties, riding his 4 wheeler with his Border Collie Mandy at his side, and most especially hunting the elusive whitetail in the woods he knew like the back of his hand.
Joe’s interests in life were wide ranging and varied. He was a proud Adirondack 46er, he restored many Model A’s, he loved to golf, he boiled maple syrup, and spent much of his retirement sawing fine hardwood on his Woodmizer sawmill. He was always busy!
Left to remember his entertaining stories and memories are his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kaye (Ray) Smith; his son, Joe (Patti) Tennyson and his adoring grandchildren: Katie (Dylan) Jack, Raymond (Jenna) Smith, Morgan (Allie), Laura and Daniel Tennyson. Joe’s dear family and friends also included his brother, Bill (Beverly) Tennyson; his brother-in-law, Bob Flachbarth; his sister-in-law, Beth (Paul) Breuer; his nieces and nephew as well as many many dear friends over the years.
In his later years, Joe faced some health challenges, which he met head on with his Marine Corps determination. His favorite saying during these times was “I’m tougher than a whale bone!” The Warrensburg EMS squad came to know Joe well during this time. Please feel free to send any memorial donations to them — we are so grateful for their service. Warrensburg EMS, 3 King St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Joe left behind a legacy of love and laughter. His example will guide our footsteps in the years to come. Semper Fidelis, indeed. Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.