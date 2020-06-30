June 26, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Our favorite Marine, Joseph R. Tennyson, said his last Semper Fi on June 26, 2020. Always faithful, Joe was the epitome of the strong and determined Marine — he never faced a challenge he could not overcome.

Joe was born to Arthur and Ruth Tennyson in Schroon Lake and was the youngest of their boys, including brothers Arthur (Baldy) and William Tennyson. As a proper gang of boys of the time, there was always room for more boys in the house. Over the years, they had many escapades with their friends leading to lifelong memories of laughter and stories.

Joe joined the Marines in 1955 and served until 1958, but he never left the Marines! After his service to our country, he became a funeral director and later joined the postal service — all of which fit his gregarious personality perfectly. He never met a stranger and had friends from every walk of life. Joe never cared about the contents of their wallet — it was the content of their character that really counted.