Jan. 21, 1936 — June 26, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Joseph R. Marasco, Sr., 84, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Pines of Glens Falls. Born on Jan. 21, 1936 in Queens, he was the son of Joseph “Giuseppe” and Carmella (DeRose) Marasco.
Joseph honorably served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. He made many dear friends playing softball and basketball over several decades. Joseph was an avid skier for well over 40 years. His favorite places to ski were out West at Vail and Park City. He also enjoyed golf and traveling. Joseph was a member of Sons of Italy and participated in the Senior Olympics.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Georgina Marasco; his father, Joseph “Giuseppe” Marasco; his mother, Carmella Marasco-Muth; his stepfather, John Muth; his brother, Richard Marasco and his sister, Rita Mytko.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Marasco, Jr. and his wife, Kristine, of Queensbury; a daughter, Gina Laurain and her husband, William, of Queensbury; four grandsons: Joseph Marasco III of Queensbury, Nicholas Marasco of Queensbury, Matthew Marasco of Queensbury and Michael Laurain of Queensbury; a granddaughter, Guilianna Laurain of Queensbury; and by a brother, Raymond Marasco and his wife, Mary, of Florida.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
