Joseph R. Carusone

Joe loved literature, and as a young man, was particularly interested in Viking mythology. He found the story of Viking funerals romantic and told stories throughout his life. While living on Glen Lake with his parents, he and a few friends decided to have a Viking funeral. Using an old boat, they created a body, and one evening they set the boat afire and pushed out on the lake. They were delighted, but neighbors called the authorities. It ended well, as the boat sank quickly. His family intends to spread his ashes over the lake in his honor, and perhaps some of his ashes will find the lake bottom, and a few may settle on the burnt embers of an old boat. That would make Joe smile.