Nov. 19, 1943—May 20, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Joseph R. Brodell passed away Saturday, May 20, at home after a brief illness. He was 79.

Joe was born on Nov. 19, 1943, in Corinth NY. He was the son of the late Francis and Anna (Sekel) Brodell and was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School, Class of 1961.

He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, from 1961-65. During his time in the Navy, he was a Radio Seaman. He traveled the world, visiting Rome, Italy, Spain, Puerto Rico, France, Narragansett, and Straits of Gibraltar. He passed the gateway to the top of the world by passing through Antarctic Circle aboard the USS Charles S. Sperry(DD-697) on Sept. 21, 1964. He was also a crew member aboard the SS Hazelwood, based out of Newport, RI. Joe was one of the few survivors to be rescued after the SS Hazelwood capsized.

After leaving the Navy he met the love of his life, Gale at the Painted Pony in Lake Luzerne. They married on Aug. 30, 1967, and began 47 wonderful and inseparable years together.

He had a long-distinguished career as a Field Service Technician for Sears and Roebuck.

Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Everyone who knew Joe experienced his generosity and genuine kindness. He was very mechanically inclined and was always willing to share his time and talents with family and friends. He took great pride in his home and in maintaining his property.

Joe cherished the close loving relationship he had with his daughters. He loved nothing more than spending time with them. He looked forward to time with them at the lake in the Adirondacks and family dinners. He had an incredibly close 37-year relationship with son-in-law, Tim.

Joe also enjoyed traveling to Wildwood, NJ, every summer with his grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna. He looked forward to and always treasured every moment that was spent with them. He was actively involved in all of their events, whether sports, concerts, birthdays, Baseball Hall of Fame.

He enjoyed special time with Jenna going to get ice cream at Humpty Dumpty or going to the Cantina where she would mix him his favorite cocktail.

One of his fondest memories was traveling with family to Paris Island, SC to watch his grandson become a U.S. Marine and be able to share that special military bond. He was an active member of St. Clement’s Catholic Church and was an avid NY Yankee fan.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Gale; his parents, Francis and Anna; beloved dog, Sophie; in-laws: Cathy Gill, Brenda Caldwell, Lois Thompson, Arthur, Timothy, and Dickie Gill, and Mike Venables; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memories are his two loving daughters and sons-in-law: Tina (Tim) Deyoe of Greenfield Center, and Sherry Brodell (Rich Maxon) of North Greenbush; grandson, Jacob Deyoe of Camp Lejeune, NC; granddaughter, Jenna Deyoe of Greenfield Center; and brother, Richard Brodell of Lake Luzerne, NY; Carter Maxon of North Greenbush; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joe is also survived by in-laws: Bill (Rose) Gill of Corinth, NY, Dot Petrie of Queensbury, NY, Donna(Bob) Brown of Queensbury, NY, Rick Thompson of Corinth, NY, Lori (Dan) Lucia of Queensbury, NY, Jeannie Venables of Lake Luzerne, Yolanda Gill of Corinth, and Renee (Frank) Palangi of Queensbury, NY.

Relatives and friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday May 26,2023 at St. Clement’s Church, Saratoga Springs. A burial with full military honors will immediately follow the services at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.