March 15, 1942—March 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Joseph R. Brennan, 79, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born in Mineville, NY on March 15, 1942.

After graduating from Clarkson University and Albany Law School, he was a Special Agent with the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney. He was an attorney in private practice in Glens Falls from 1974 until his death.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years Faye (Kozloski); daughters: Caitrin Navarro MD of Delmar, Colleen (C John) Thorndike of Newbury Park CA, Erin Brennan of NYC, and Bevin Brennan of Chicago; grandchildren: Brendan, Ava and Padraig Navarro, Abigail and Ryan Thorndike, Archer, Vivienne and Tobin Caltabiano; also survived by a brother William J. (Patricia) Brennan DDS of NH (formerly of Ticonderoga and Hague).

Visitation will be at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Open Door Mission, North Country Ministry or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

