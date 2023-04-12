Sept. 1, 1967—April 9, 2023

WILTON—Joseph, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 55, after a long battle with ALS.

Born in Pittsburg, PA on September 1, 1967, son of Thomas Patterson and the late Terry (Herter) Patterson. Joe spent his childhood in Ogdensburg, NY and frequently visited his family’s camp in Ontario.

Joseph was a 1985 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. He continued his education attending Albany College of Pharmacy earning his Bachelor’s degree in Science for a career as a Pharmacist. During his career he worked in many different pharmacy locations. What he enjoyed the most about his job was the opportunity to advise and counsel his patients, on whom he made a lasting impact.

Joe developed a love for hockey in his mid-twenties. He started playing in a local mens league and had season tickets to the professional hockey team in the area. From there, this led to him coaching youth hockey for his son for many years, traveling all over for tournaments. Joe remained a season ticket holder and rarely missed a game for his local team.

He was a skilled golfer, often impressing those around him with his precision and distance. He competed in numerous tournaments throughout his life and made many close friendships and cherished memories throughout the years. He often golfed on Wednesdays with a close group of friends that traveled the area going to different courses. One of Joe’s proudest accomplishments is hitting three hole-in-ones.

In addition to golf, hunting remained a lifelong passion for Joe. He spent countless hours in the woods where he preferred the challenge of hunting with a bow. Joe made many memories with close friends at hunting camps and went on hunting trips down south. He respected the land and animals, loving the art and challenge of hunting.

Above all, Joe valued his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Joe and his wife Colleen enjoyed traveling, primarily cruising. From their honeymoon on, the two went on nearly 30 cruises which became a love for the whole family.

Joe was a selfess man who would take the shirt off his back for those in need. His willingness to help those around him was to be admired, often times running towards emergencies. Beyond that, he was a man that took time to talk and support people in times of need, no matter if it was as a Pharmacist counseling patients, a friend or loving father and husband. His passing will be felt by the many people that he touched through his life.

Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen Patterson of 30 years; son, Andrew Taylor Patterson (Jennier Forte); daughters: Ashley Patterson (Derek Hayner), Megan Dodson (Greg); brother, Michael Patterson (Denise); sister, Valerie Patterson (Paula Blanchard); grandchildren: Elizabeth, Skyler and Joseph Dodson; niece, Melissa Patterson; nephews: Cody and Mikey Patterson; great-niece, Emma Grey Patterson; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY with a graveside service at Southside Cemetery, NYS Route 32, South Glens Falls, NY to follow.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and doctors from Community Hospice of Saratoga and St. Peters’ ALS Center for all of their support and making him smile every day.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to Community Hospice of Saratoga and St. Peters’ ALS Center.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.