June 6, 1974—Jan. 17, 2023
WARRENSBURG — Joseph O. “Rock” Castro, 48, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Born June 6, 1974 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John Castro and Bonnie (Ingraham) Cameron.
Joe was a Union Laborer with local #1822 of Massena, NY and he was employed with Reale Construction for many years.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his daughter, following the Pittsburgh Steelers and his truck.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, John and Brenda Castro; his mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Sean Cameron; wife, Ricci Castro; three daughters: Angelika Whipple, Tegan Castro, Chloe Castro; three brothers: Scott Castro, Ed (Shannon) Castro, Josh (Deidra) Cameron; two grandchildren: Chase Evans and Willow Whipple.
There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cafe Adirondack, 5 Olmstedville Road, Pottersville, NY 12860.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
