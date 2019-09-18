{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph “Mike” Broderick

Sept. 27, 1949 — Sept. 16, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Joseph “Mike” Broderick, 69, of Fort Edward, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Born on Sept. 27, 1949 in Rhinebeck, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Masterson) Broderick.

Mike owned and operated his own business in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon his retirement, he moved here to help care for his mom and to be with his family. He enjoyed music and sports.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Stockwell; and his stepson, Scott Stickney.

He is survived by his brothers, Kelly Broderick and his wife, Amanda of St. Augustine, Florida and Craig Broderick and his wife, Molly of Atlanta; his sister, Deborah McNeil and her partner, Ron Corey of Salem; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his former wife, Ruth Michael Broderick and her partner, David.

Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A celebration of his life will follow the calling hour at 1 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.careletonfuneralhome.net.

