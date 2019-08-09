{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 22, 1945 — Aug. 7, 2019 NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Joseph Mahay died on Aug. 7, 2019. He was 73 years old.

He was born and grew up in the rural area outside of Saratoga Springs. Joe attended a one-room school house. He graduated from Schuylerville Central High School and received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from SUNY Albany. He spent his career working with troubled teens and people with developmental disabilities.

Joe leaves his wife, Naomi Tannen; their three daughters; six grandchildren; his four siblings; and stepfather.

There will be a memorial service for him at Congregation B’nai Israel in Northampton, Massachusetts in approximately one month, date to be announced.

Drozdal Funeral Home of Northampton, Massachusetts has been entrusted with his services.

Donations in his name can be made to Protect the Adirondacks, Inc. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.

