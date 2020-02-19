July 9, 1944 — Feb. 16, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Joseph M. Tocci, 75, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home in Glens Falls.
Joe was born on July 9, 1944 in Utica, New York. He was the youngest son of the late Joseph A. and Rose (Lovaglio) Tocci.
He graduated from Proctor High School in 1962 as a record-setting baseball pitcher. After completing high school, he graduated from Adirondack Community College and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970 as a communication specialist with top security clearance. He then spent the next 40 years as an insurance underwriter for Continental Insurance, CNA Insurance, and MLMIC insurance companies.
He married Marianne Terry on Nov. 30, 1968 and they enjoyed 51 years of loving marriage.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was a thoughtful and gentle man who always made the effort to listen twice as much as he spoke. He had a great sense of humor and a kind smile. He always appreciated the simpler things in life that bring peace and joy, like spending time with family, reading a good book, playing a round of golf, or attending a sporting event. He also loved being a grandfather and his grandchildren affectionately called him Little Poppy. Joe enjoyed traveling and he was fortunate enough to travel all over the world, visiting many different countries in Europe as well as several Caribbean islands, Costa Rica and Mexico.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his older brother, Dominic Tocci.
Joe is survived by his wife, Marianne; his daughters, Michele (Shane) Nelson, Jessica (Lance) Purvis; his son, Jeffrey Tocci; his brother, Ronald (Cathy) Tocci; three loving grandchildren, Dallas Adams and Finley and Harper Purvis; his nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Mass of Christian burial for Joe will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Donations in memorandum to Joseph Tocci may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10-12 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.