Joseph M. Tocci

He graduated from Proctor High School in 1962 as a record-setting baseball pitcher. After completing high school, he graduated from Adirondack Community College and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970 as a communication specialist with top security clearance. He then spent the next 40 years as an insurance underwriter for Continental Insurance, CNA Insurance, and MLMIC insurance companies.

Joe was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was a thoughtful and gentle man who always made the effort to listen twice as much as he spoke. He had a great sense of humor and a kind smile. He always appreciated the simpler things in life that bring peace and joy, like spending time with family, reading a good book, playing a round of golf, or attending a sporting event. He also loved being a grandfather and his grandchildren affectionately called him Little Poppy. Joe enjoyed traveling and he was fortunate enough to travel all over the world, visiting many different countries in Europe as well as several Caribbean islands, Costa Rica and Mexico.