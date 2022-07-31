Dec. 30, 1960—July 22, 2022
HUDSON — Joseph M. Losaw passed away after a long illness at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY on July 22, 2022. He was 61.
He loved fishing and sports. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960. He was the son of the late Samuel and Ethel Losaw of South Glens Falls.
He was predeceased by a bother-in-law Anthony Brayton and a nephew Randy Sweet, Jr. Surviving siblings include: David and Tammy Losaw, Linda Suttle, Sammy Losaw, Sherry Losaw, Penny Brayton, and Scott and Michelle Losaw. He was also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.
