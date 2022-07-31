 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph M. Losaw

  • 0
Joseph M. Losaw

Dec. 30, 1960—July 22, 2022

HUDSON — Joseph M. Losaw passed away after a long illness at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY on July 22, 2022. He was 61.

He loved fishing and sports. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960. He was the son of the late Samuel and Ethel Losaw of South Glens Falls.

He was predeceased by a bother-in-law Anthony Brayton and a nephew Randy Sweet, Jr. Surviving siblings include: David and Tammy Losaw, Linda Suttle, Sammy Losaw, Sherry Losaw, Penny Brayton, and Scott and Michelle Losaw. He was also survived by several nephews and nieces.

Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News