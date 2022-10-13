Joseph M. Collins

Aug. 2, 1933—Oct. 10, 2022

HUDSON FALLS/WILTON — Joseph M. Collins, 89, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls and more recently Wilton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 2, 1933 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter S., Sr. and Julia Agnus (McKinney) Collins. Joseph was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

On Sept. 27, 1959 he married Sandra J. Catone at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. They shared 63 loving years together.

Joseph worked at Hercules/Ciba-Geigy in Hudson Falls in the TS Lab. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp in 1953. He received his orders to report to Korea during the end of the Korean conflict, however was deployed to Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

He owned and operated Collins’ Grocery on Bay Street, Glens Falls for four years and later worked for UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773, where he retired in 1995.

In high school he was involved in many sports. His claim to fame was when he pitched a no-hitter for the Kerry Blues. Joseph was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golf, Syracuse basketball, Notre Dame football, the NY Giants, and the New York Mets (when they won).

He enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren and being Pa. He never missed his children’s sporting and school events and also coached little league for many years. Pa was his grandchildren’s biggest supporter and you could always find him in the stands.

He is predeceased by his parents, Walter Scott, Sr. and Julia Collins; a brother, Walter Scott, Jr.; a son-in-law, William Rehm.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Sandra (Catone) Collins; his children: Daniel Collins (Lynn), Julie Carrow (Albert), Colleen Schnorr (William), Margaret Rehm, Lynn Harper (Gary); his grandchildren: Zach Rehm, Breanne Taylor (Derek), Ryan Carrow (Kara), William Schnorr, Jr. (Lauren), Rebecca Schnorr (Dana), Mallory Harper (Matt), Andrew Harper, Lukas Carrow (Meghan); great-grandchildren: Brooke Taylor, Makenna Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at noon at St Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Burial will immediately follow at the Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family wishes to give a special and sincere thank you to Bonnie Potter for her care and dedication to our father over the last few months. We’d also like to thank the nurses on Tower 3 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Also, a special thank you to Bob and Vicki McGough from Saint Therese Chapel in Gansevoort for their kindness throughout.

Thank you to Gladys for riding shotgun.

Memorial donation in memory of Joseph may be sent to Disabled Veterans of America, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.