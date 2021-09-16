April 27, 1952—Sept. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Joseph M. Boduch, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, while watching football, his favorite pastime.

Born April 27, 1952, in Springfield, MA he was the son of Cazimess J. and Jennie (Roberts) Boduch.

Joe was a graduate of Ludlow High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was an accomplished quarterback and pitcher for Ludlow High where he received various academic and athletic awards. He married Debbie Burns on September 1, 1972, in Springfield, MA. Their love continued to endure for 49 years.

Joe was an avid sports fan that immersed himself into each sporting season. Each season would represent a different hat for him to wear. The Pittsburgh Steelers was his football passion! The Terrible towel was on display year-round. During the spring and summer months, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, Red Sox baseball, and hiking with his furry companion Gracie. Joe, aka Mr. Video, was always known to capture life’s precious moments on video. From weddings, high school football games, and birthdays, he made sure everybody got a copy!