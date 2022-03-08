Nov. 27, 1937 — March 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Joseph M. Barlow, 84, of Queensbury, formally of Warrensburg, peacefully entered into eternal life at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Born November 27, 1937 in Hudson Falls, NY to the late Kenneth and Hazel (LaPointe) Barlow. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School and Alfred State University.

Joe worked for McPhillips Insurance for 52 years. He enjoyed golfing, camping, boating and riding his motorcycle. Joe was a member of St. Cecilia’s Church, Warrensburg Fire Company, Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge #81. He served on the Board of Directors of Richards Library and as a past Councilman for the Town of Warrensburg.

Predeceased by his parents and brother David “Bud” Barlow.

Survived by his wife Ellen (Sullivan) Barlow; and his children: Kelly Donnell (Eddie), Michelle Barlow (Harvey Gordon), Ann Marie Harris (Richard), Theresa Douglas (Trevor), Patricia McKinney (Keith); and his stepchildren: Michael O’Donnell, Scott O’Donnell and Maureen O’Donnell (Kevin Daley); brother Richard Barlow (Elizabeth Van Eps); 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Department and St. Cecilia’s Church.

Friends may call on Joe’s family on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg. Warrensburg Vol. Fire Company will conduct a brief service at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Elks Club Lodge of Sorro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. Cecilia’s Church, Main Street, Warrensburg, NY.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls, NY.

