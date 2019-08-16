{{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1945 — Aug. 14, 2019 WARRENSBURG — Joseph L. Webster, 74, of Echo Lane, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at his home following a long illness.

Born July 27, 1945 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Warren and Blanche (Manell) Webster.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and following his graduation from Warrensburg Central School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge in 1968.

He began his 26 year career in law enforcement with the Lake George Police Department and eventually with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

He was a longtime member of the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company and American Legion.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Warren and Wayne Webster.

He is survived by his beloved companion of 24 years, Pamela Whitacre of Warrensburg; a brother, Philip Webster; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Joe’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial gathering will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 64 Hudson St., Warrensburg.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the SPCA of Upstate New York.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

