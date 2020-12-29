July 27, 1977—Dec. 16, 2020

QUEENSBURY—Joseph “Joe” Wakely Morehouse passed away on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born July 27, 1977 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Wakely R. Morehouse Jr. and Helen E. (Coffey) Morehouse.

He was a member of the 1995 Queensbury High School graduating class. While in high school, Joe enjoyed being a part of the baseball and football teams, as well as playing many years of AYHA where he made many lifelong friends. He then went on to Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY, where he received a bachelors degree in psychology.

After college, he lived in Denver, CO and Boston, MA for brief periods of time while working for several companies. Then he finally decided to settle down in Glens Falls, NY while he was working for State Farm Insurance in Ballston Spa.

Joe enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching his favorite sports teams—the Giants, Mets, Penguins, and Lakers. His favorite passion in life was grilling. He would fire up his Weber and cook some of his favorite dishes for his friends that would frequent his house on game days.

In addition to his father, and his sister Cindy Morehouse, Joe was predeceased by his grandparents, Wakely R. Sr. and Ernestine Morehouse and James and Ann Coffey.