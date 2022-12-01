Joseph "Joe" D. Shuart

May 14, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2022

TICONDEROGA - Joseph "Joe" D. Shuart, age 87, of Ticonderoga, NY, and formerly of Ramsey, NJ, passed away unexpectedly following surgery on November 22, 2022.

Joe was born at home on May 14, 1935, to Rose (Ferrera) Shuart and Delmer Shuart in Ramsey, where he was raised and resided until he retired to Mahwah, NJ. He relocated to Ticonderoga in 2019.

A graduate of Ramsey High School, Class of 1953, Joe attended Farleigh Dickinson University, where he studied Blueprinting and Mechanical Drawing before becoming self-employed as a builder/carpenter and excelling in his trade. He built numerous single-family homes in Ramsey, including his own, before being stricken with viral encephalitis at the age of 33. The residents of Ramsey rallied to his aid by organizing a town-wide benefit, including a barbershop performance hosted at the high school, leaving a lifelong memory of gratitude. Despite his illness, Joe persevered in a successful business for many years.

In retirement, he continued his love of carpentry and spent endless hours making sheds and doghouses for Brady Sheds of Ramsey.

He married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn (Van Gelder) Shuart, and they settled in Ramsey and raised four children. They celebrated 66 years of marriage in September.

Joe was an avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman of all seasons, always prepared with a pole and tackle box in the trunk. He spent countless days on Upper Greenwood Lake, where the family had a second home, and enjoyed many fishing spots all along the East Coast from the southernmost tip of NJ right up to Maine.

He loved recalling fishing stories, so many featuring his son; an all-time favorite tale told of sending his young nephew out on a plank to test the thickness of the ice.

In his younger years, Joe enjoyed hunting with family and was a natural athlete, earning the nickname "Speedy Joe". He enjoyed all seasons of water sports, such as boating, water skiing, and ice hockey.

Joe was a modest and humble man, proud of his deep roots and heritage in Ramsey. His father was the local butcher, and his mother owned Ferrera's Delicatessen (better known as Rosie's Corner Store), where he spent a good portion of his youth by her side after his father's death.

Joe was a very patient man and taught many in the trade of carpentry. Aside from being charismatic, he was known for being extremely fair and even-tempered. He always saw the silver lining, seldom complained, and had a kind heart and generous nature. He treasured his relationships and was a beloved husband, son, father, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and grandfather, a cherished nephew, and a loyal friend to all.

A member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ramsey, Joe attended the First Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delmer Shuart and Rose (Ferrera) Shuart, his in-laws Raymond and Helen Van Gelder, his aunt Blanche Brundage, and many adoring aunts, uncles, brothers- and sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn Shuart (Van Gelder) of Ticonderoga, NY (formerly of Ramsey); son, Michael and wife Barbara of Wyckoff, NJ; daughter, Terry Shuart Puccio of Hewitt, NJ; daughter, Cathy Shuart Krysa of Ramsey, NJ; daughter, Nancy Hodges and husband Jacques of Ticonderoga, NY; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Van Gelder of Pompton Plains, NJ.

He will be gravely missed by his grandchildren; Amanda (Shuart) AND Mark Naman of Bloomingdale, NJ, Alysa (Shuart) and Robert O'Herlihy of Wyckoff, NJ, Kelly Puccio of Ramsey, NJ, Paul C. Puccio of Ramsey, NJ, Evan Hodges of Pearl City, HI, and Christian Hodges of Pearl City, HI; as well as great-granddaughters: Isabella and Gabriella Naman.

Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Joe on December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 15 Shuart Lane, Ramsey, NJ, where a memorial service will be held, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations for the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, 118 Champlain Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.