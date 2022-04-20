Joseph "Joe" Augustine

Joe was born on May 19, 1984 in Trenton, NJ and moved to Warrensburg when he was young. After attending Warrensburg High School, Joe entered the hospitality field working as a bartender/server throughout the area. In the last ten years, Joe could be found working at Outback Steakhouse in Queensbury. Joe absolutely loved working there, with his big heart and jovial personality, he had many customers who enjoyed seeing him. When not working, Joe enjoyed fishing, golfing and shooting hoops with his son Joe. “Slap Nuts” to all!