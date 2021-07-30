May 1, 1947—July 28, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Joseph J. Arney passed away July 28, 2021, due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his wife Lorraine and his children, Maureen (Scott) Saunders, Margaret, and Joe (Katie) along with his granddaughters, Madeline, Elizabeth, Abigail, and Margaret, as well as his sister Genevieve McDonough. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth in 2012.
Joe was born in Manhattan on May 1, 1947. He loved growing up on the West Side of New York City and had fond memories of spending summers in Rocky Point with his Mom and sister, Genevieve. He graduated from Power Memorial Academy High School in New York, then earned his degree in finance from Iona College. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and did a tour in Vietnam before returning back to the city to marry Elizabeth, then known as Betty Ann. Joe had a very successful career in the financial industry in New York City, the city both he and Liz loved. After time spent on Long Island raising their family and back in Manhattan, they moved to Glens Falls in 2005 to be closer to their children and favorite vacation spot: Lake George.
After losing his wife, Joe was lucky to find love again with Lorraine Senecal Bourdeau and the two married on May 27, 2017. The two enjoyed time with family and dancing. He loved Lorraine and her family very much, especially his time with Natalie, Laila, and Cameron as well as Lorraine’s children, Sherry Barnaby (Curt), Lisa (Tim) Webster, Michael Bourdeau (April), and Lori DeSio (Michael), and their families. He was an especially important part of his extended family.
Joe was always the life of the party-he loved a good Manhattan in the winter and a stinger in the summer with his Lake George family. There wasn’t a puzzle he couldn’t solve and he loved a good mystery book. He loved music and had season tickets to the Glens Falls Symphony, enjoyed live jazz music, and loved to dance. He had a profound appreciation for ice cream. His smile was contagious to everyone near him, causing him to make friends with everyone he met be it the doorman of his building, his coffee barista, or an acquaintance at a cocktail party; everyone loved Joe and looked forward to seeing him again. He loved to travel, make new friends and always had a toast ready to celebrate any occasion. Here’s to us, who’s like us, damn few!
A memorial service will be held at Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church Street, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 on Monday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. In lieu of calling hours, a celebration of life reception for family and friends will be held at the Queensbury Hotel on Monday, August 2nd from 2-4 pm. In place of flowers, the family is honoring Joe with contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
