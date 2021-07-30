Joseph J. Arney

Joe was always the life of the party-he loved a good Manhattan in the winter and a stinger in the summer with his Lake George family. There wasn’t a puzzle he couldn’t solve and he loved a good mystery book. He loved music and had season tickets to the Glens Falls Symphony, enjoyed live jazz music, and loved to dance. He had a profound appreciation for ice cream. His smile was contagious to everyone near him, causing him to make friends with everyone he met be it the doorman of his building, his coffee barista, or an acquaintance at a cocktail party; everyone loved Joe and looked forward to seeing him again. He loved to travel, make new friends and always had a toast ready to celebrate any occasion. Here’s to us, who’s like us, damn few!