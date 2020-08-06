July 13, 1934 — Aug. 4, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Joseph Harvey DeMatties was born to the late Joseph F. and Eulah (Harvey) DeMatties on July 13, 1934 in Ticonderoga. Joe passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 4, 2020.
Joe was the oldest of seven children with siblings, Ernie (Janet) DeMatties, Irving (Linda — deceased) DeMatties, Murray (Maria) DeMatties, Allison (Art) Drake, Darlynn (Jerry) Bates, and Penny (Keith — deceased) Rounds.
Joe was a Chestertown Central School graduate, Canton college graduate and first baseman. Joe started his career riding shotgun on the horse-drawn garbage wagon as a kindergartener. He was an entomologist and retired after 34 years from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation as a senior forester out of the Northville office. Joe was a consultant for the SUNY college of Environmental Science & Forestry and a design consultant for "The Wild Center" in Tupper Lake.
He was a well-known historian and was involved with landscaping and forestry projects all across New York state. He was a lifelong outdoorsman; loved hunting and fishing, kayaking, and hiking. Joe was an avid reader with an amazingly broad knowledge base matched by an equal amount of hands-on experience. He volunteered his skills to many organizations across the state including schools, churches, and children's camps.
Joe married the love of his life, Betty Lou (Barnes) DeMatties on June 21, 1958. Joe and Betty were married for 57 years at the time of her passing on Aug. 21, 2015. They had four children: Joseph (Zayit) DeMatties, Ginny (James — deceased) Passaniti, Howard (Teresa) DeMatties and Maria (Ray) VanEvery. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Joe Jr., Heather (Casey), Mike, Meaghan (John), Anisah, Zack, Marissa (Jacob), Cassie (Chris), Dominique and Noah; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alexandra, Cooper-Ray, Olivia and Carina-Mae.
Joe's greatest riches were his family and friends. Joe's in-laws were also very close to him, Verna (deceased) and Howard (deceased) Barnes, Gert and John (deceased) Remington, and Howard (deceased) and Gay (deceased) Barnes, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a gregarious, fun-loving, hard-working, faithful man with friends across the country. He will be missed and remembered by many.
Joe's family sends heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, Penny Rounds, Erin Allen, Judy Rezendes, Koreena Hurd and Nancy Tracy for their exceptional love and care.
Joe loved the natural world around him and has planted thousands of trees in his lifetime. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at shop.arborday.org.
Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. We ask that everyone attending follow safety guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Tether, officiating.
A burial with his wife, Betty, will take place at a later date.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
