Joseph Harvey DeMatties

Joe married the love of his life, Betty Lou (Barnes) DeMatties on June 21, 1958. Joe and Betty were married for 57 years at the time of her passing on Aug. 21, 2015. They had four children: Joseph (Zayit) DeMatties, Ginny (James — deceased) Passaniti, Howard (Teresa) DeMatties and Maria (Ray) VanEvery. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Joe Jr., Heather (Casey), Mike, Meaghan (John), Anisah, Zack, Marissa (Jacob), Cassie (Chris), Dominique and Noah; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alexandra, Cooper-Ray, Olivia and Carina-Mae.

Joe's greatest riches were his family and friends. Joe's in-laws were also very close to him, Verna (deceased) and Howard (deceased) Barnes, Gert and John (deceased) Remington, and Howard (deceased) and Gay (deceased) Barnes, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was a gregarious, fun-loving, hard-working, faithful man with friends across the country. He will be missed and remembered by many.

Joe's family sends heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, Penny Rounds, Erin Allen, Judy Rezendes, Koreena Hurd and Nancy Tracy for their exceptional love and care.

Joe loved the natural world around him and has planted thousands of trees in his lifetime. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at shop.arborday.org.