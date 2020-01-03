Joseph (George) Sabol
FORT EDWARD — Joseph (George) Sabol, 86, formerly of Fort Edward, and Ludlow, Vermont, and loving husband of Rebecca (Becky) Sabol, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his Surfside Beach, South Carolina residence surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City, South Carolina with interment following in the church columbarium with military honors. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.

