Aub. 4, 1942—Feb. 18, 2022

CORINTH — Joseph G. Robarge, 79, formerly of Corinth, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on August 4, 1942 in Corinth, he was the son of the late William and Juliana (Regula) Robarge.

Joe graduated from Corinth High School in 1963.

He was employed for many years as a papermaker at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement.

Joe was a member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

He enjoyed playing the lottery and going to the casinos. He made friends easily, and enjoyed visiting with his many friends in Corinth and in Saratoga Springs.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two children, Julie Robarge and Cory Robarge; and one brother, John Robarge.

Survivors include two children: Stacy Neil (Scott) of Granville and Joseph Robarge, Jr. (Chantell) of VA; six grandchildren: Anthony, Julie, Jacob, Alysse, Nicholas, and Isabella; two great-grandchildren: Lily and Katie; three siblings: Beverly Gurney (Gus) of Corinth, James Robarge (Cindy) of Corinth, and Mike Robarge (Candie) of Oregon; one sister-in-law, Mary Robarge; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

At Joe’s request, a private graveside service will be held in the spring, at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care Center and the nurses at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Joe during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 or the Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.