April 30, 1941—May 8, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Joseph Francis Mulcahy, 82, of Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home with his sons by his side.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Ann (Noonan) Mulcahy in 2014 whom he was married to for 49 years.

Loving father of: Christopher J. Mulcahy of East Rutherford, NJ, Kevin P. Mulcahy (Caryn) of Little Silver, NJ, and Michael J. (Sarah Lea) Mulcahy of Scotch Plains, NJ.

Cherished “Pops” of: Declan P. Mulcahy, Rowan J. Mulcahy, Callan J. Mulcahy, Aurora J.R. Mulcahy and Hawthorne W.J. Mulcahy; and brother of, Patricia A. Sweeney of Cohoes, NY.

Born on April 30, 1941, in Glens Falls, Joseph was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late James V. Mulcahy and Eleanor M. (Lareau) Mulcahy. He attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and graduated in 1959. He was the Class Treasurer.

In 1961, Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve at the age of 20 and served six years. Joseph worked in Commercial Consumer Relations at Niagara Mohawk Power Company in Glens Falls for 34 years prior to his retirement.

Following his career at Niagara Mohawk, he worked at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls until 2022. Joseph was also a member of the Glens Falls Equity Builders Investment Club for numerous years, most recently serving as its President.

He was a member of the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus, Council #194 since 1961.

Joseph was a devoted family man whose life was dedicated to his late wife and surviving sons and grandchildren. Their happiness, achievements and successes were his most treasured rewards.

He was a lifelong Roman Catholic and communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.

Joseph enjoyed listening to jazz music, watching sports games, driving his Corvette convertible, and cruising the world with his late wife before her death, visiting numerous countries on six continents together. Throughout the years, he and his late wife Barbara also explored the country in their RV with their sons many times over.

His love and generosity knew no bounds. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glens Falls on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Father Scott VanDerveer officiating. Interment will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery, 38 Ogden Street. Pallbearers will be Christopher J. Mulcahy, Kevin P. Mulcahy, Michael J. Mulcahy, Todd W. Noonan, Brian J. Ellis, and David W. Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joseph’s name be made to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.