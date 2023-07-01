May 31, 1957 — June 29, 2023

FORT EDWARD—Joseph Francis Fisher, Jr., 66, passed away on June 29, 2023, from a long and courageous battle with clear cell renal carcinoma cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family. He battled his cancer with a witty sense of humor that left family and friends in stiches and feeling the bright side of life rather than fearing the unknown of what was to come.

Joseph F. Fisher, Jr., was born on May 31, 1957 to Joseph and Rosemary Fisher (Reardon) in Glens Falls, NY.

Joseph, better known to almost everyone as Jody, grew up in Fort Edward, NY, and attended Fort Edward School where he starred in football, basketball, baseball and track. He graduated in 1976, and shortly thereafter married his loving wife, Cheryl Daly on October 29, 1977. He made it known on more than one occasion it was the best decision he ever made, and also that he was very thankful that he married someone who must be the most patient person ever.

Jody grew up on East Street in Fort Edward with his four brothers and countless (almost literally) cousins next door and around town, as well as many friends. There are simply too many stories to recount, which is good, because many of them are not appropriate for print. His family also owned a camp on Summit Lake where he spent his summers and many a winter day growing up and learned to love boating, swimming, fishing and all that lake life entails.

Jody, despite his height and small stature, started at outside linebacker on the varsity football team as a freshman. He also excelled at basketball (point guard), track (pole vault) and baseball (outfielder). While there is much debate between brothers, friends, and teammates as to what his best sport was growing up, Jody acknowledged that football was his true passion, as evidenced by the many glory day stories reminisced over the years and the angst caused by him not going out for basketball his junior year to “put on weight for football”.

Jody was a third-generation beltman, having learned the craft from his father, Joe Fisher, who learned from his father John, who moved to Fort Edward from Prince Edward Island, Canada for work. Jody worked at Scott Paper for 19 years, 10 as a beltman after being trained by his father, Joe, then Kaman Industrial Technologies and finally as a millwright with Local 1163 working primarily at Global Foundries in Malta, NY. He also joined the Satterlee Hose Fire Department in high school and was a firemen for a few years. While he had to give that up, something about his time with the fire company and his desire to help others stuck with him, as he was known to follow the sound of sirens in the neighborhood for many years later just in case he could lend a hand to help.

He was a hard-worker both on and off the clock. He had more projects going on than he could count, but it never stopped him from helping everyone else. He was constantly helping his daughter, Tiffany, and son, Brian with projects. He loved spending time helping his family and friends with whatever they needed. But it didn’t stop there as he was a loving, caring and determined human being and routinely helped neighbors on the entire block (circle really, from Marion to McCrea St. and back) with their lawns and snow removal.

Jody was a loving parent that took great pride in his kids. In the winter, there are many fond memories of ice fishing and shoveling feet of snow off the lake to make ice skating and ice fishing suitable for his children and building a massive snow tubing trails in the backyard. He would bring the kids to camp to swim and play in the lake. There were so many basketball and football games, both inside and outdoors. He was always ready to get out there and work with his children and any child that wanted to learn or improve their skills. Of course, the annual thanksgiving football game he had with his son, Brian, for many years. He’d help build huge snow forts or rake up massive leaf piles for his kids and the neighbors to play in. He loved to see his children smile and laugh and making sure they were always having a good time.

Jody loved sports, and he loved kids and coaching. He coached girls and boys CYO basketball and many little league baseball teams. He rooted for Notre Dame in all sports, but also had a place in his heart for Tennessee football and baseball. Why Tennessee? Something about Peyton Manning, and a love of orange (much to his wife’s regret). And so, his favorite professional teams were the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Bucks. He loved watching college football and basketball. He also had a tremendous amount of pride in the Fort Edward sports teams, before, during, and after his children were apart of the teams, and was a dedicated fan and parent, having only missed one of his children’s games in the dozens of years they played sports. The teaching and attendance continued with his nieces and nephews, and then his grandchildren as he jumped at the chance to help teach them about football, basketball or work on baseball and attend all their games. On one of his last good days, in between stays at the hospital, he still made it to his grandchildren’s little league baseball game the day after he was released from the hospital.

Jody, or as he made his preferred name known at the end, Joe, was a hard worker up until his last days, a loving husband and father, a passionate coach, and a wonderful and caring person. And he will be greatly missed, by many.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph F. Fisher and Rosemary (Reardon) Fisher, his in-laws, Timothy and Catherine Daly, his brother-in-law, Ray McGeoch, niece, Tracy Daly, and nephew-in-law, John Adams. He was also predeceased by his faithful companions: Puddles, Starsky, Spencer, and Brutus.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Cheryl Fisher; daughter, Tiffany Fisher; and son, Brian Fisher (Morgan); grandchildren: Austin Fisher and Mia Fisher; as well as his four brothers: Len Fisher, Rick Fisher (Bonnie), Jim Fisher (Nancy), Scott Fisher (Barb); along with many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And we can not forget his loving and faithful companion, Maverick who has been by his side throughout his illness.

Friends and family may call from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following calling hours.

Rite of Committal will follow the mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. After the Committal, there will be a reception at the Fort Edward Fire Department in Fort Edward.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 2 for their hard work, compassion, and support during difficult times. The Tower 2 nurses were exceptional and much appreciated and we wish there was room to remember them all individually. Dr. Ravilla (NYOH), Dr. Yun (GFH), Dr. Raleigh (GFH), Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs (GFH), and Dr. Stevens (GFH) for the care and assistance provided during his illness. Nurse’s Patty and Lisa from High Peaks Hospice for their time, energy, and compassion. Rev. Marty Fisher for his spiritual guidance and comfort. The family would like to thank all who visited Jody in his final weeks. And send a special thank you to Coach Lewza for his visit.

Memorial donations in Joseph’s memory can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, Fort Edward Booster Club, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway,Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.