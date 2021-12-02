Dec. 21, 1945—Nov. 30, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joseph F. Mabb, Sr., 75, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away on November 30, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born December 21, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Freddie and Stella (DiDio) Mabb.
Joe was the owner and operator of Mabb’s Trucking and was formerly employed by Country Wide Systems. He enjoyed working on vehicles, bowling, scratch-off tickets, visiting with his family and friends and watching racing of any kind.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his son Joseph A. Mabb.
He is survived by two sons: Joseph F. Mabb, Jr. (Jenny) of Hudson Falls, NY and Shawn M. Mabb (Casey) of Queensbury, NY; and his brother Michael J. Mabb (Penny) and Brenda Mabb of Queensbury, NY. Joe is also survived by his grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.
Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank Monroe EMS and Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
