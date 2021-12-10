July 10, 1941—Nov. 29, 2021
FERRISBURG, VT — It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our husband, father and brother, Joseph F. Knipes, Sr. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at UVM Medical Center. Joe succumbed to Parkinson’s disease which he contracted from Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam conflict. While serving in Vietnam he worked with the K-9 dog unit as an MP.
Joe was born in Rutland, VT, the son of Jane (Fallon) and E. Earl Knipes. He married Sharon McKeighan from Rupert, VT on June 3, 1967. They were inseparable, enjoying 55 years together.
For many years Joe and Sharon were members of the Taconic Pipe band. Joe a drummer, Sharon a piper. Joe loved horses, traveling, and golf.
After Vietnam, he worked as a machinist in Fort Edward. He joined UPS in 1967, retiring in 2003 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1994.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Patricia Volk and Carolyn Bouton and his in-laws: Kenneth and Miriam McKeighan.
Left with fond memories of a loving man are his wife, Sharon; son, Joseph Knipes, Jr. of Ferrisburg; siblings: Robert (Myrtle) of Las Vegas, NV, E. Eugene of Granville, NY, Terrence (Sheila) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Willey of Greenfield Center NY, Sandra Knipes of Granville NY, Susan Vincent of Queensbury, NY, and Nancy Carroll (Jerry) of Moreau, NY along with numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.
We are indebted to the nursing staff on 4 Baird. You provided so much comfort and care during Joe’s final weeks . . . thank you.
At Joe’s request services will be private with no calling hours.
Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation www.michaeljfox.org/donate or the Champlain Adaptive Mounted Program, 57 E. Shore Road, South Hero, VT 05486. www.vtchamp.org/get-involved.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.