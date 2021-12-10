July 10, 1941—Nov. 29, 2021

FERRISBURG, VT — It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our husband, father and brother, Joseph F. Knipes, Sr. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at UVM Medical Center. Joe succumbed to Parkinson’s disease which he contracted from Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam conflict. While serving in Vietnam he worked with the K-9 dog unit as an MP.

Joe was born in Rutland, VT, the son of Jane (Fallon) and E. Earl Knipes. He married Sharon McKeighan from Rupert, VT on June 3, 1967. They were inseparable, enjoying 55 years together.

For many years Joe and Sharon were members of the Taconic Pipe band. Joe a drummer, Sharon a piper. Joe loved horses, traveling, and golf.

After Vietnam, he worked as a machinist in Fort Edward. He joined UPS in 1967, retiring in 2003 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1994.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Patricia Volk and Carolyn Bouton and his in-laws: Kenneth and Miriam McKeighan.

Left with fond memories of a loving man are his wife, Sharon; son, Joseph Knipes, Jr. of Ferrisburg; siblings: Robert (Myrtle) of Las Vegas, NV, E. Eugene of Granville, NY, Terrence (Sheila) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Willey of Greenfield Center NY, Sandra Knipes of Granville NY, Susan Vincent of Queensbury, NY, and Nancy Carroll (Jerry) of Moreau, NY along with numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

We are indebted to the nursing staff on 4 Baird. You provided so much comfort and care during Joe’s final weeks . . . thank you.

At Joe’s request services will be private with no calling hours.

Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation www.michaeljfox.org/donate or the Champlain Adaptive Mounted Program, 57 E. Shore Road, South Hero, VT 05486. www.vtchamp.org/get-involved.