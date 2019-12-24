March 24, 1941 — Dec. 14, 2019 NORTH RIVER — Joseph F. Brouthers, 78, of Harvey Road, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 24, 1941 in Poughkeepsie, he was the only child of the late George and Marion (Starzyk) Brouthers. Following high school, Joe proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years. While serving, he also earned degrees from Florida Key Community College in Key West, Florida, Seminole Community College in Sanford, Florida, and Florida Southern in Lakeland, Florida. He retired from the Navy in 1978. He had married Cyrene Bollinger on Nov. 5, 1966 in Poughkeepsie.

He then began working as an electronic specialist for Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida as well as working as a police officer in Lake Mary, Florida. He retired in 1997 and moved to North River.

Joe’s enjoyments included hunting, fishing, deep sea fishing, reading, music and traveling. He was fortunate to have visited many countries while in the Navy as well as later in life. Above all, he was a devoted family man, cherishing the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.

