Joseph Effill Blair

Joe was a proud member of AFSCME and CSEA labor unions. He was honored to be the president of the CSEA at the town and county level and a member of the State Board of Directors for the CSEA. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Joe joined the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad in 1993, was elected to the Board of Directors of the squad, and after 22 years, became a Life Member. “Papa Joe” was there to drive, no matter the time of day or night, the distance, or the weather. One of his prides was keeping the ‘rigs’ ready to go.

Dad loved to fish and hunt. In the earlier years, at Floodwood Pond in the Adirondacks, is where the entire family would be. Later in life, Joe was a proud member of the Fox Hill Hunting Camp where there was always a good time to be had. He and June also loved to bowl in their younger years.

His true joy in life has been his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was no bigger smile than when he had a grandchild on his knee.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, June; and his brother, William Blair.