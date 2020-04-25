Feb. 3, 1933 — April 22, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Joseph Effill Blair, 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 after battling COVID-19.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Wynantskill to Effill Hector Blair and Marie Irene (Cappelle) Blair. Joe attended school No. 2 in Troy, and then Troy High School before meeting the love of his life, June Beverly MacDowell at the age of 17. They married on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy, and would have been married 69 years this year, had June not passed away on March 11. They started their family in Troy, moved to South Glens Falls, and then to Queensbury in 1963 where they raised their five children.
One of his favorite stories was of joining the Army National Guard, unbeknownst to his father, at the age of 13. He would proudly tell you that he had a wooden block on the pedals of the 2 1/2 ton truck so that he could drive it. He served with the National Guard from 1946-1956.
In 1949, Cpl. Joseph Blair was a member in good standing in the Military Order of the Mule Skinner’s Association and kept his membership card in his wallet to this day.
Joe drove ‘tractor trailers’ for Dorn’s Transportation for many years, and then for National Motor Express (Dubrey). He was a motor equipment operator at the Town of Queensbury from 1973 to 1995 and would tell you “don’t drive that much — you’ll have a bad back”.
Joe was a proud member of AFSCME and CSEA labor unions. He was honored to be the president of the CSEA at the town and county level and a member of the State Board of Directors for the CSEA. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Joe joined the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad in 1993, was elected to the Board of Directors of the squad, and after 22 years, became a Life Member. “Papa Joe” was there to drive, no matter the time of day or night, the distance, or the weather. One of his prides was keeping the ‘rigs’ ready to go.
Dad loved to fish and hunt. In the earlier years, at Floodwood Pond in the Adirondacks, is where the entire family would be. Later in life, Joe was a proud member of the Fox Hill Hunting Camp where there was always a good time to be had. He and June also loved to bowl in their younger years.
His true joy in life has been his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was no bigger smile than when he had a grandchild on his knee.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, June; and his brother, William Blair.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Suzanne (Daniel) Bruno, Theodora (Ray) Alger, Geraldine (Michael) Lyons, Joseph (Julie) Blair and Kimberly (JoAnne Finn) Blair; his grandchildren, Nathan (Sarah) Bruno, Nicholas Bruno, Tim (Jen) Alger, Christine (Chris Bartolotta) Hebert, Bobby (Shannon) Hebert, Geoff (Katie) Hebert, Caden Lyons, Lauren (Jason) Messina, Matthew Blair, Mirelle Blair and Christopher Bailey; his great-grandchildren, Haylee Marsicovetere, Noah Alger, Mya Alger, Brendan Rainville and Emma Bartolotta, Derek Hebert, Claire Hebert and Trevor Messina; his brother, John (Christine) Blair; niece, Laurie (Phil) Hodges; and many others.
In light of the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. In loving memory of Joe, contributions can be made to Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.