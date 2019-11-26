Sept. 17, 1933 — Sept. 21 2019
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — Joseph Edward Duell of Port Charlotte, Florida (formerly of Chestertown, Maryland) passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was 86 years old.
Born on Sept. 19, 1933 in Cambridge, New York, he was the son of the late James Frederick and Laurette Hazel Duell. Joe grew up on a farm in Argyle, with his 12 siblings. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1952. He then attended SUNY at Plattsburgh, earning a BS and MS in 1956 and 1960 respectively. In 1956, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Heidelbert, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958 and on June 28, 1958 he married Rita LaRocca in Rochester. They soon moved to Venice, Florida where Joe began his career in education as a teacher at Venice Elementary and then moving to Prinipal at Nokomis Elementary. He moved to Maryland in August of 1968 where he worked for Kent County Public Schools as principal, supervisor and assistant superintendent. He retired in October 1993. Throughout his career he was affectionately known as “the tall man.”
Upon his retirement, he moved to Port Charlotte, where he was a volunteer and usher at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, and at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. He traveled through more than 90 countries, with his favorite always being the “trip he just completed.” Joe was very proud of the time he served as the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #2474 in Chestertown, Maryland.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; children, Jennifer Casey (Charles), Kevin Duell (Michelle); three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Casey, Karli Casey, Kate Duell; two sisters, Mary Dutcher and Patricia Pratt; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles, Frederick, Warren, James, Richard; and his sisters, Hazel, Nellie, Adelaide, Elizabeth and Ella.
A gathering of friends and family was held on Sept. 25. Joe chose cremation, and his remains were interred with honors at Sarasota National Cemetery on Nov. 27.
To pay respects please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.