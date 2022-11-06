Dec. 31, 1930—Nov. 4, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Joseph Edward DeMato (Gramps), died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Elderwood in North Creek, NY.

Born Dec. 31, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late James DeMato and Jean Malinowski.

Joe went to work as an apprentice pressman at a young age and worked his way up to head pressman, finishing his career of 40 plus years as a lithographer in Westbury, LI. He was proud of his work and often spoke of some of the clients they served, such as Estee Lauder and Mad Magazine. Joe enjoyed baseball, fishing, camping, campfires, cooking his Italian specialties, and snowmobiling, which he did well into his eighties. Joe retired to Loon Lake with his wife and spent many winters in Daytona Beach, FL. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, fondly known as “Gramps” to so many.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Frances DeMato, whom he married on July 29, 1950; his son, James DeMato; his daughter, Deborah DeMato; his grandsons: Joseph Turcotte and Anthony DeMato.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Thomas) Turcotte; his daughter- in- law, Gloria DeMato; his brother, Richard (Teresa) DeMato; four grandchildren: Thomas R. (Jennifer) Turcotte, Michael J. (Lena Nash) Turcotte, Jennifer (Toby) Kelly, Kathleen (James) Andrews; and six great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Isaac Joques Catholic Church following calling hours. Interment will be at Chester Rural Cemetery State Rte 9 Chestertown, NY 12817

Memorials may be to the Joseph D. Turcotte Scholarship c/o North Warren Central School, 6110 State Rte. 8, Chestertown, NY 12817.