April 23, 1941—July 16, 2023

HEBRON — Joseph Edward Brillon, 82, a resident of Hebron, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Washington Center in Argyle from brain damage after a recent fall, he also had Alzheimer’s type dementia for the last six years.

He was born April 23, 1941 in Bennington, VT to the late James V. and Geneva (Granger) Brillon.

In 1961, he was married to Sally Davis with whom he had one son, Jonathan Brillon. He attended school in North Bennington and graduated from North Bennington High School in 1960. He attended Castleton State College and graduated in 1964, prepared to become an elementary teacher.

His first year he taught at Ed Fenn Elementary School in Gorham, NH and spent 33 happy years teaching in Hartford Central School in Hartford, NY until he retired in 1998.

In addition to teaching, he led a very busy life. He carefully restored his two 18th-century Hebron homes, the 1789 Flack House and the 1786 Wilson Homestead. He was very dedicated to the Wilson Homestead project and its four barns which took eight years to complete. He also rehabilitated the 1839 S.B. Corning Grocery on the Champlain Canal in Fort Ann, where they operated Towpath Antiques with the assistance of Reg Killmer.

Joe loved collecting antiques and often attended local auctions. He enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and other countries.

Joe was an avid gardener, creating huge beautiful gardens that he would often be tending to until dark. He operated Hebron Valley Perennials for a few years at the Flack House.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brothers: Jim Brillon, Ronald Brillon and John Brillon.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally (Davis) Brillon; his son, Jon P. Brillon and his wife, Meredith Charbit of Hoboken, NJ; his adored granddaughters: Gabriella and Chloe.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at an open house at the Wilson Homestead later this summer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Preservation Society, 6560 state Route 22, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

The family would like to thank Joe’s caregivers, especially Dan Boege for making his stay at home comfortable.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made by visiting www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.