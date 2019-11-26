Jan. 3, 1933 — Nov. 24, 2019
MOREAU — Joseph Earl King Jr., 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Whaley) King Sr.
He graduated from Fort Edward High School class of 1951.
Joseph enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country from 1955 till 1959. For many years he worked for the United States Post Office in Fort Edward, retiring at the age of 55.
On Aug. 26, 1972, he married Linda Weeks in Moreau.
Joseph was a lifetime member of the Idle Hour Club in Fort Edward where he enjoyed an occasional beer with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting and visiting the casino and the racetrack in Saratoga. Joe was also a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and took a few baseball trips to see them play. He could also be found at clam bakes with his friends and family, and even traveled on a trip of a lifetime to Hawaii with his wife, Linda.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his son, Joseph E. King III; his brother, Leonard King; and his sister, Patricia Carpenter.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda (Weeks) King; his children, Leann Flores (Mark Harrington), and Michael Flores (Tammie); his sister-in-law, Lois King, his brother-in-law Robert Carpenter; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Joseph’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
A reception will follow the services from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Idle Hour Club in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Joseph’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Moreau Rescue Squad, the 911 dispatcher, the Saratoga County Sheriffs, the NY State Troopers, the South Glens Falls Fire Department, and all those who came to their aid during their time of need when Joe was in distress.
To view Joseph’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
