May 18, 1960—Feb. 4, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Joseph E. Vieta, 61, a resident of Schuylerville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 4, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

He was born May 18, 1960, in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late William and Evelyn (Periard) Nolan.

Joseph was a good man; he would always lend a hand to anyone who needed help. He served his community for the past 30 years as a fireman for the Middle Falls Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His sense of humor was like no other, he was hilarious and seemed to have a joke for every situation. Joseph would always tell people that got close to him, “Don’t crowd my gun side.”

He was a master mechanic working at Whalen Chevrolet in Greenwich for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars and trucks to enter for the demolition derby and truck pulls at the Washington County Fair. The best trait Joseph had was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 40 years Dawn (Stockwell) Vieta of Schuylerville; children: Shelby (Joshua) North, Dennis “Boy” (Carolyn) Myott, and Jennifer (Kenneth) Prouty all of Schuylerville; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; stepfather George Nolan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s discretion at the Middle Falls Fire Department.

Donations in his name may be made to the Middle Falls Fire Department, Routes 29 & 40, Middle Falls, NY, 12848.

