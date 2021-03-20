Jan. 18, 1939—Mar. 18, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE – Joseph E. Pekar passed away on March 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Joseph was born on January 18, 1939 in Granville, NY the son of the late Joseph A. and Anna Pekar.

He graduated from Granville High School and joined the Navy. He worked as a correctional officer at Washington Correctional in Comstock for 25 years.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, a son Ronald, brother Robert, sister Joan Kranak and brother-in-law Wayne Knowles.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail; a daughter-in-law Alma; granddaughter Valerie; grandson Erik and his companion Vera; sister Mary Jane Firebaugh; brother Frank; sister-in-law Pat Pekar and Linda Knowles; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Penrhyn Engine and Hose Co., 1394 CR 24, Middle Granville, NY 12849

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.