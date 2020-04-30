Joseph E. Nims

Joe had a passion for racing dirt bikes, in the dirt or ice. He could be often found rebuilding old motorcycles, especially his BSA motorcycles. Joe loved traveling to Arizona, where he vacationed countless times throughout the years. He was known by many as “Uncle Joe” but was more than just an uncle. Joe leaves behind many fond memories that will not be soon forgotten by everyone who loved him. He was thoughtful in his own way and his kind gestures will be missed.