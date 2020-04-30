Sept. 29, 1947 — April 26, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Joseph E. Nims, 72, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly, on April 26, 2020 at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born Sept. 29, 1947 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late George A. and Eileen (Parker) Nims.
Joe had a passion for racing dirt bikes, in the dirt or ice. He could be often found rebuilding old motorcycles, especially his BSA motorcycles. Joe loved traveling to Arizona, where he vacationed countless times throughout the years. He was known by many as “Uncle Joe” but was more than just an uncle. Joe leaves behind many fond memories that will not be soon forgotten by everyone who loved him. He was thoughtful in his own way and his kind gestures will be missed.
Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his brothers, George A. Nims III and William J. Nims Sr., and his sister, Joan Bentley.
Survivors include his brother, Daniel H. Nims of Hudson Falls; his sisters, Carol Humiston of South Glens Falls; his brother-in-law, Rick Bentley of Fort Edward; his nieces and nephews, William Nims Jr. of Hudson Falls, Pamela Humiston of Greenwich, Wendy Archibald and her husband, Jon Bausenwein of Ohio, Pamela Archibald of South Glens Falls, Jaime Ryan of Clifton Park, Leo Rousseau and his wife, Terri of Gansevoort; as well as several loving great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Burial will take place at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Joe may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
