Dec. 25, 1949 — Dec. 22, 2019

CORINTH – Joseph E. Mosher Sr., 69, of Eggleston Street, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his home, in the loving arms of his family.

Born on Dec. 25, 1949 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Esther Mosher and Edward Guilder. Joe was one of fourteen siblings.

Joe attended Corinth High School. He served in the United States Army in 1970.

He married the love of his life, Susan M. Shippee on March 4, 1972 in Hadley and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He was a devoted father, loving husband and friend to all.

Joe worked as a woodsman, security guard and school bus driver.

He enjoyed being outside, stock cars, was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by twelve siblings.