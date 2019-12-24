Dec. 25, 1949 — Dec. 22, 2019
CORINTH – Joseph E. Mosher Sr., 69, of Eggleston Street, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at his home, in the loving arms of his family.
Born on Dec. 25, 1949 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Esther Mosher and Edward Guilder. Joe was one of fourteen siblings.
Joe attended Corinth High School. He served in the United States Army in 1970.
He married the love of his life, Susan M. Shippee on March 4, 1972 in Hadley and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He was a devoted father, loving husband and friend to all.
Joe worked as a woodsman, security guard and school bus driver.
He enjoyed being outside, stock cars, was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by twelve siblings.
Survivors besides his wife of fourty seven years include three children, Tammy Jo Teal (Glenn) of Galway, Joseph E. Mosher Jr. (Amanda) of Warrensburg, and Bambi Swinton (Michael) of Corinth; three grandsons, Leonard Mosher of Corinth, Xavier Swinton of Florida, and Gavin Swinton of Corinth; two granddaughters, Jenn Teal of Ballston Spa and Shontel Smith of Queensbury; one great-granddaughter, Trinity Mosher of Galway; one brother, Harold “Jim” Guilder of Florida; many nieces and nephews; his very good friends, Mike Cutter (Tam) of North Carolina, Nelson Shippee of Corinth and his little buddy, Hunter Lemelin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of Joe’s life at the Hadley Town Hall, 4 Stony Creek Road, Hadley.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
A special thank you to Dr. Mihindu for his years of great care and Community Hospice of Saratoga for helping grant Joe’s wish to be home.
