March 13, 1939 — May 12, 2020

GANESVOORT — Joseph E. Henstenberg, age 81, is at rest with the lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born March 13, 1939. He was the son of the late Peter and Anna Osbonlighter Henstenberg.

Joe served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Saratoga BOCES in 2000.

He was predeceased by his brother Thomas McElroy and his sister Emiline Capone.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years Della Timmers Henstenberg, his sons Peter (Lynn) Henstenberg, Eric Henstenberg, His sisters, step mother, extended family members and friends.

Interment will be at a later date.

During his illness Joe received many calls, cards, gifts and visits.

Thank you for all your kindness.

Arrangements by Wilton Funeral Home.

