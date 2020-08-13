Aug. 15, 1946 — Aug. 11, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Joseph David Fitzgerald, 73, passed away peacefully at the Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 with his wife at his side.

Born in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 15, 1946, he was the son of the late, Joseph and Nina (Stewart) Fitzgerald. In 1968, Joe married the love of his life, Gloria Bills in Saratoga Springs. He enlisted in the Army in 1965 serving in Vietnam until 1967. Joe loved his work and served as a foreman at the Stewart’s Dairy Plant for 32 years until his retirement.

Joe was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed playing softball and bowling with his friends from work. He also loved camping and the outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed training his coworkers at Stewart’s Dairy Plant and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gloria (Bills) Fitzgerald; his two sons: Kevin and Joseph Fitzgerald; two brothers: Michael and Myron Fitzgerald; one sister, Lucy Willson; his four adopted grandchildren: Darryl, Ashley, Kitana and Safairre; as well as several nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A funeral home service will be conducted at noon with burial immediately following in Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

